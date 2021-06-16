Marriage licenses
Daniel Kerry Fogleman, 24, and Michael Dewayne Boren, 57, both of Locust Grove.
Jerry Lee Baughman, 42, and Jacklyn Marie Johnson, 33, both of Oologah.
Revocation
HOBBS Sr., Stephen Roy. Lewd molestation (two counts). Bond $2,500. Hearing June 23.
Dismissal
CRAWFORD Jr., Ricky Allen. Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Best interest of justice.
DUI arrest
BAKER, Katie Larae. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; no valid driver's license; possession of dangerous drug without prescription; possession of controlled substance.
