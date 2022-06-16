Marriage licenses
Cezar Gerardo Hueso, 21, and Kylee Nicole Shaver, 26, both of Muskogee.
Paul Crawford Jr., 71, of Hitchita, and Patricia Marie Robertson, 68, of Henryetta.
Christopher William Spinks, 23, and Isabella Anne Adelizzi, 20, both of Muskogee.
Civil suit
John Cox, et al. vs. Shine Solar LLC, petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.
Small claims
Rochelle V. Ray vs. Jerrod A. Thompson, $5,000, July 8.
Diamond Finance vs.:
• Charlotte Storment, $1,197, July 18.
• Tiffany Sims, $927, July 18.
• Billy Sims, $1,620, July 18.
• Jenna Cooper, $552, July 18.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Audry Battle, $1,933, July 18.
• Josh Birk, $552, July 18.
• Princeston Hill, $346, July 18.
• Travis Madewell, $1,070, July 18.
• Taffy Wallace, $677, July 18.
• Angel Watkins, $346, July 18.
• Michael Watkins, $346, July 18.
Initial appearances
ANDERSON, Michelle Nicole. Attempted robbery by force or fear. Bond $25,000. Preliminary hearing June 17.
GLASS, Sarah Elizabeth. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket July 19.
SHARP, Justin Wayne. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; transporting open container of alcohol beverage. Bond same. Disposition docket July 19.
Dismissals
ENGELBRECHT, Jeremy Ray. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. No complaining witness.
WYATT, Lakin Bryce. Child neglect; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor; public intoxication. No complaining witness.
Revocation
BROWN, Jeremy Dean aka BROWN, Jeremy Todd. Domestic abuse - assault and battery, second and subsequent offense; domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $2,000. Hearing July 1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.