Muskogee County District Court 06.17.20

Marriage licenses
Homer Dighton Barnes, 50, and Tiffany Marie Lewallen, 35, both of Muskogee.
Jason Duane Royse, 38, and Kimberlee Marie Medley, 39, both of Muskogee.
Manuel Salcido Jr., 63, and Jana Lynn Freeman, 58, both of Fort Gibson.
Drake Martin Long, 27, and Rebecca Leora Millican, 26, both of Muskogee.
Shayne Patrick Looper, 46, and Rebecca Dawn Parks, 48, both of Fort Gibson.
Divorce decree
Kristin Perry-Igert vs. Brodey Igert, incompatibility.
Civil suits
Firstar Bank N.A. vs. Kevin Wade, et al., foreclosure.
State of Oklahoma, ex rel., et al., vs. $565.88 (Clifford Beasley Jr.), seizure and forfeiture.
Small claims
Action Loan LLC vs. Tyler Payne Riggs, $480, July 15.
AMCollins Properties, LLC, vs. Lottie Martinez, et al., $4,100, July 6.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Jason Haas, $1,171, July 15.
• Julie Keplinger, $698, July 15.
• Monica Johnson, $926, July 15.
• Brian Spencer, $1,364, July 15.
• Anthony Strickland, $1,051, July 15.
Boulevard Investments, LLC., vs. Ralph Henley, et al., $825, July 15.
Diamond Finance vs. Jason Haas, $903, July 15.
Initial appearances
ARNOLD, Tammy Louise, aka STARKEY, Tammy. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $3,500. Sounding docket July 11.
DEGRAFFENREID, Tami Lynn. Possession of contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low-point beer/money) by an inmate; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Preliminary hearing June 24.
HARVEY, Joshua Brandon. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket July 1.
ROW, Elizabeth Marie. Felony value - two or more bogus checks together. Bond same. Sounding docket July 1.
WILES, Cornell Tyrone. Driving while impaired; possession of controlled dangerous substance; carrying firearm while under the influence; transporting open container of alcoholic beverage. Bond same. Disposition docket July 1.
DUI arrests
SPENCER, Patrice Shantel. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
