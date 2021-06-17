Marriage licenses
Andres Sanchez, 46, and Amanda Marie VanCleave, 37, both of Muskogee.
Mitchell Lee McGrew Sr., 30, and Tiffany Ann Stewart, 28, both of Muskogee.
Caleb Will Seward, 29, and Cortni Nichole Carman, 23, both of Muskogee.
Fernand Guidry Frye, 48, and Judy Ann Davis, 56, both of Muskogee.
Initial appearances
BAKER, Katie Larae. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving without a valid driver's license. Bond same. Disposition docket July 6.
GOAD, Lannah Paige. Driving while impaired; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Bond same. Disposition docket July 6.
ISEMINGER, Brett Wayne. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket July 6.
KEITH, James Dakota. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket July 6.
McGEE, Lenard Square aka McGEE, Leonard aka McGEE, Leanrd Square aka McGEE, Leoanard. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage; failure to wear seat belt. Bond same. Sounding docket July 1.
SANCHEZ, Ruben. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $3,000. Sounding docket July 1.
Sentencing
SHANK, Larry Alexander aka SHANK, Alex. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer (two counts); eluding/attempting to elude police officer; reckless driving; resisting an officer (two counts); possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Three concurrent 20-year sentences with all but the first five years suspended and five concurrent one-year sentences in prison. Fined $3,000.
Dismissals
BOLDEN, Montel Tyral aka BOLDEN, Montel Tyrell. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. No complaining witness.
HILL, James Lee. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; threaten to perform act of violence. Lack of jurisdiction.
ROWLAND, Jimmy Dale. Domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery by strangulation; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone call. Lack of jurisdiction.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.