Marriage licenses
Gary Gene Henson, 68, and Sherri Lynn Henson, 53, both of Gore.
Christopher Lane Lawson, 27, and Shelby Katherine Kaiser, 30, both of Boynton.
Protective order
Gregory Whaley vs. Johnetta Marie Adams, July 20.
Civil suits
Barbara M. Leach, now Crossland vs. Heirs of Richard Rome Crossland, et al., quiet title.
Credit Acceptance Corporation vs. Daniel A. Amann, et al., petition for judgment, $5,130.96.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Peyton Chairs, petition for judgment, $3,012.48.
Progressive Car Finance, LLC vs.:
• Shaebriel Vann, petition for judgment, $7,774.55.
• Cynthia Warren, petition for judgment, $6,661.18.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs. Brandy Clopton, petition for judgment, $2,434.74.
Autovest LLC vs. Todd Boylan, petition for judgment, $804.
U.S. Bank National Association vs. Lacy Robinson, petition for judgment, $8,079.54.
Small claims
Leon Tidwell vs. Veronica Warren, et al., $325, July 1.
Cynthia D. Seim vs. Lynn Lemere, et al., $5,000, July 1.
Sentencing
ODOM, Nick Cage aka ODOM, Nicholas Cage. Possession of a stolen vehicle. Two years in prison. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrests
DICKEY, Mark William. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; defective vehicle. County arrest.
