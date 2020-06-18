Muskogee County District Court 06.18.20

Marriage licenses
Robert Allen Doak, 25, and Tiffani Cheyenne Horton, 21, both of Muskogee.
Michael Jermaine Graves, 48, and Shindell Phoebe Dinkins, 39, both of Taft.
Spencer Allen Ware, 44, and Yeon Jeong Kim, 45, both of Oklahoma City.
Austin Tyler Luker, 22, of El Reno, and Lauren Paige Goodyear, 22, of Muskogee.
Protective order
Narvel Lonzo Minnick vs. Tammy Louisa Starkey, July 20.
Civil suits
in re: Juliet Colyer Burk, name change.
Angela Swaringim vs. Chad D. Killingsworth, unspecified damages.
Small claims
WB3 Rentals LLC vs. Patricia Penny, $570, July 6.
Narvel Minnick vs. Tammy Louise Arnold-Starkey, forcible entry and detainer, July 1.
John Garrison vs. Fred Watson Sr., et al., $2,036, July 6.
Atlas Property Management vs:
• Audrey Wilson, $1,580, July 6.
• Amber Fields, $1,268, July 6.
• Christy Harkins, $1,049, July 6.
Initial appearances
BEASLEY Jr., Clifford Lee. Trafficking in illegal drugs; possess firearm during commission of a felony; possess firearm after former felony conviction; possession of CDS without tax stamp; acquire proceeds from drug activity; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving without valid driver's license. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket July 1.
RUSSELL, Sarah Renee aka RUSSELL, Sarah Elizabeth. Trafficking in illegal drugs; possess firearm during commission of a felony; possession firearm after former felony conviction; possession of CDS without tax stamp affixed; acquire proceeds from drug activity. Held without bond. Sounding docket July 1.
SPENCER, Patrice Shantell. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket July 1.
DUI arrests
SPENCER, Patrice Shantell. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
