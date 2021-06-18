Marriage licenses
David Allen Carter, 31, and Katie Lynn Anderson, 35, both of Tulsa.
Kennieth Brady, 21, and Jenny Siera Ranger, 20, both of Tulsa.
Small claims
Sullivan Properties vs. Robert Steele, $2,902, July 16.
WB3 Rentals vs. Robyn and Tray Settles, $1,278, July 12.
Don and Virginia Ventris vs. Brandy Falcon, $1,000, July 12.
Parklane Apartments, et al. vs.:
• Jason Henson, $675, July 12.
• Laney Johnson, $575, July 12.
Diamond Finance vs.:
• Gregory Scruggs, $1,142, July 16.
• Catalina Gutierrez, $869, July 16.
• Markuita Warrior, $554, July 16.
• Doyle Rowland Jr., $722, July 16.
Trinity Multifamily dba Georgian Terrace vs. Leonard Goudeau, $700.97, July 12.
Initial appearance
OLLERDISSE, Bobby Gene. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond $10,000. Disposition docket July 6.
Sentencing
ELDER Jr., Robert Wayne. Falsely personate another to create liability; possession of controlled dangerous substance (methamphetamine and marijuana). Sentenced June 17. One three-year and one one-year concurrent sentences in prison. Fined $1,500.
Dismissals
GARRISON, Dustin Andrew Tanner. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. No complaining witness.
ROCK, Nathan. Possession of stolen vehicle; falsely personate another to create liability. Lack of jurisdiction.
VALDERAS, Mike aka BALDERAS, Michael. Fugitive from justice. Best interest of justice.
DUI arrests
HENDERSON IV, Lee Mac. Drive under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; distribution of controlled substance, possess with intent. County arrest.
OLLDERDISSE, Bobby. Drive under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.