Initial appearances
DEFFEBAUGH, Michael Lee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket June 29.
LUCAS, Shomari. First-degree burglary; domestic abuse — assault and battery; malicious injury to property — under $1,000. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket July 3.
Dismissal
ESTELL, Teresa. Attempted first-degree burglary; threaten to perform act of violence; malicious injury to property — under $1,000. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
DAVIS, Ryan Wayne. Committing felony with firearm with defaced number; extortion by means not amounting to robbery; possess firearm during probation; knowingly receiving stolen property. Bond $5,000. Hearing June 26.
DEFFEBAUGH, Michael Lee. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; transporting open bottle or container of liquor. Bond $5,000. Hearing docket June 29.
Sentencings
SIMPSON, Quincy Santana. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute; destroying evidence. Two 10-year and one one-year concurrent sentences. Fined $500.
STRAND, Rodney S. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse — assault and battery; domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman; intimidation of a witness; domestic abuse — prior pattern of physical abuse; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. One seven-year, four three-year and one one-year concurrent sentences. Fined $500.
