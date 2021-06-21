Small claims
Action Loan vs. Amanda Kay Howerton, $578.40, July 23.
Muskogee Housing Authority, et al. vs. Corinzo Smith, $158, July 12.
Gina Gugello vs. Marjorie Holder, $680, July 16.
Initial appearances
DRISKELL, Eddie Clifford. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket July 6.
HENDERSON IV, Lee Mac. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing July 2.
Acceleration
HENDERSON IV, Lee Mac. Possession of controlled dangerous substance (two counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,500. Hearing July 2.
Revocation
BOUCHARD, Cara Lynn. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; maintaining place for keeping/selling controlled substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,500. Hearing July 2.
