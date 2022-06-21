Marriage licenses
James Michael Dale Cook, 48, and Lalevic Snezana, 27, both of Muskogee.
Aaron Jamel Buckhanan, 27, and Briana Gale Brown, 28, both of Haskell.
Protective orders
Taylor Lee Rhodes vs. Logan Tyler Rhodes, July 21.
Shannan David Pardue vs. Clinton Dois Beard Jr., July 14.
Civil suits
Village Capital and Investment LLC vs. Estate of Kenneth F. Sutherland, et al., foreclosure.
U.S. Bank National Association, et al. vs. Randel E. Menser, et al., foreclosure.
Small claims
Paul Whitley, et al. vs. Bessie Adkins, replevin, July 1.
Keetoowah Village Apartments vs. Sandra Cooper, $515, July 6.
Real Team investors LLC vs. Angelo Cellicion, et al., $1.635, July 6.
Raymond C. Roberts vs. United Parcel Service, $5,000. Aug. 22.
Atlas Property Management dba Berwick Apartments vs. Kay M. Hites, $1,059, July 8.
Initial appearances
ALEXANDER, Kendall Devonte Edward. First-degree murder; shooting with intent to kill (eight counts); possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Held without bond. Sounding docket July 5.
COX, William Dennis. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor; reckless conduct with a firearm; threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket July 5.
DICKEY, Mark William. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; operate a vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions. Bond same. Disposition docket July 26.
Dismissals
SEVICK, Eric Charles. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. No complaining witness.
TALLEY, James. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. No complaining witness.
WALKER, Gabriel Gage. Threaten to perform act of violence. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
EKBERG, Scott James. Uttering forged instrument (two counts). Bond $10,000. Hearing June 27.
Sentencings
COX. Zachary. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possession of contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low point beer/money) by an inmate (two counts); possession of contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low point beer/money) in a penal institution or jail. Three seven-year and a one-year concurrent sentences. Fined $500.
VANN, Jeremy Dale. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; acquire proceeds from drug activity; possession of controlled dangerous substance. 20 years in prison and a six-year and six-month concurrent suspended sentence. Fined $100.
DUI arrests
JONES, Ceaundrae Jackson. Driving under the influence of alcohol; defective vehicle; transporting loaded firearm while under the influence; resisting executive officer. County officer.
McDANIEL, Shanta Ranea. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; child endangerment; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked (two counts); failure to use child restraint system under eight; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.
MURPHY, Ronda Jane. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Haskell arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.