Initial appearances
MCDANIEL Jr., Larry Gene. Possession of cell phone or electronic device in penal institution. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket Aug. 3.
QUINTANA, Casey. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; carrying a firearm while under the influence. Bond $2,000. Disposition docket July 6.
Dismissal
HENDRICKSON, Kayla Elizabeth. Battery/assault and battery on police officer; domestic abuse — assault and battery; threaten to perform act of violence. Best interest of justice.
DUI arrests
BOWMAN, Logan Michael. Driving under the influence of alcohol; reckless driving. City arrest.
MOORE, Doris. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance. City arrest.
