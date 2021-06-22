Marriage license
Michael Eugene Corley, 43, and Cynthia Shiflet Pelton, 43, both of Eufaula.
Small claims
Armstrong Bank vs.:
• Louie A. Goad III, $574.49, Aug. 4.
• Lillian Delina Pena, $834.08, Aug. 4.
• Everett Wayne Hood Jr., $599.51, Aug. 4.
• Kyle Allred, $772.60, Aug. 4.
• Jose D. Resendiz, $536.82, July 21.
• Michael Lee Mahan, $543, July 21.
• Katelyn R. Harryman, $652.72, July 21.
• Jason Catron, $4,118.13, July 21.
• Janet D. and Elmer J. Gray, $669.68, July 21.
Initial appearances
DAVIS, Lisa Ann. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket July 6.
GOLDEN Jr., Ian. Assault and battery with deadly weapon; conjoint robbery. Bond $200,000. Sounding docket July 6.
MONTOYA, Noramae Louise aka SASNETT, Noramae. Domestic assault, battery, or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $2,500. Preliminary hearing July 6.
Acceleration
MONTOYA, Noramae Louise aka SASNETT, Noramae. Child neglect. Bond $2,500. Hearing July 6.
Dismissals
BRANDLEY, Donavier Kentrell aka BRANDLEY, Donxavier Kentrell. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Complaining witness failed to cooperate.
JEWELL, Alexander aka JEWELL, Alex. Grand larceny. At the request of the complaining witness.
DUI arrests
KIDD, Ronnie Dean. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; leaving scene of accident involving damage. City arrest.
McCURDY, Anthony. Drive under the influence of any Schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance; obstructing officer; possession of paraphernalia; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked (five counts); failure to carry security verification (four counts); bogus tag; no valid driver's license; possession of marijuana; speeding. County arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.