Marriage license
David Nathaniel Miller Jarrard, 24, and Caitlin Elizabeth Nelson, 23, both of Muskogee.
Protective orders
Jessica Ivy Life, et al. vs. Shawn Levi Collis, July 21.
Ina L. Asher vs. Jack M. Asher, July 21.
Civil suits
Capital One Bank N.A. vs. Brian E. Johnson, petition for judgment, $2,887.76.
Discover Bank vs. Sheila K. Gray, petition for judgment, $9,120.24.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. David Waters, petition for judgment, $945.47.
Independent Savings Plan vs. David Lariviere, petition for judgment, $7,419.88.
Armstrong Bank vs. Kyla Clay aka Kyla S. Clay, et al., foreclosure.
Small claims
Kevin D. Lee vs. Bradon Charboneau, $4,500, July 8.
Muskogee Federal Credit Union vs. Lisa K. Dugan, $1,423.05, July 27.
Justin B. Wiedel vs. John Hooper, $2,100, July 8.
Initial appearances
BEARD Jr., Clinton Doris. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; aggravated assault and battery; domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket July 6.
CONTEREZ, Cortney Lynn. Protective order violation; threaten to perform act of violation. Bond same. Disposition docket July 19.
JONES, Ceaundrae Jackson. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; operating a vehicle with defective equipment or unsafe conditions; carrying a firearm while under the influence; obstructing an officer. Bond same. Disposition docket July 19.
KORF, Justin Weylin. Second-degree burglary. Bond same. Sounding docket July 6.
LOGAN, Brian Lamar. Child abuse. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket July 6.
McBRIDE, Christopher Ray. Sex offender living within 2,000 feet of school. Bond $2,000. Sounding docket July 18.
Revocation
HERNANDEZ, Jason aka HERNANDEZ, Jason Robert aka COX, Jason aka COX, Jason R. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation (two counts); domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Bond $1,000. Hearing July 29.
Sentencing
McARTHUR IV, Archie Covington aka MacArthur, Archie. Possession of firearm while on probation; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; possess firearm during commission of felony; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Three concurrent three-year suspended sentences. Fined $500.
DUI arrest
GOMEX-LUJANO, Alexis. Aggravated driving under the influence; failure to keep right in making right turn; transporting open container - beer. City arrest.
