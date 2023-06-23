Initial appearances
BARNETT, Tonya Renee. Domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket July 6.
GRIFFIN, Steven Allen. Protective order violation (four counts); stalking. Held without bond. Sounding docket July 6.
MATA-AVALOS, Luis Arturo aka MATA, Luis Arturo aka MATAAVALOS, Luis Arturo. Shooting with intent to kill. Held without bond. Sounding docket July 6.
Dismissals
FIELDS, Garrison Kevin Kole. Driving under the influence; carrying a firearm while under the influence. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
SIDES, Cindy. Possession of stolen vehicle. Bond $1,000. Hearing June 30.
