BARNETT, Tonya Renee. Domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket July 6.

GRIFFIN, Steven Allen. Protective order violation (four counts); stalking. Held without bond. Sounding docket July 6.

MATA-AVALOS, Luis Arturo aka MATA, Luis Arturo aka MATAAVALOS, Luis Arturo. Shooting with intent to kill. Held without bond. Sounding docket July 6.

FIELDS, Garrison Kevin Kole. Driving under the influence; carrying a firearm while under the influence. Lack of jurisdiction.

SIDES, Cindy. Possession of stolen vehicle. Bond $1,000. Hearing June 30.

