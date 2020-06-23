Initial appearances
CLOPTON, Randy Leon. Kidnapping; domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing July 1.
DEMPSEY, Joseph Russell. Falsely personate another to create liability; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket July 7.
JESTICE, Nathan A. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; speeding - posted zone. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing July 2.
MARTIN, Cameron Lee. Second-degree burglary. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket July 1.
PACHECO, Ernesto. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; running a roadblock; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket July 7.
PRESLEY, Dutch Alan. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $2,000. Sounding docket July 7.
SCOGGINS, Desiree L. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage. Bond same. Disposition docket July 7.
SHANKS, Veronica. Assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; contributing to the delinquency of minors. Bond $1,500. Sounding docket July 1.
SULLIVAN, Paul Allen aka SULLIVARY, Paul Allen. Assault and battery on police officer; resisting an officer. Bond same. Preliminary hearing Aug. 26.
TONEY, Brennan Blake. Second-degree burglary; indecent exposure. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket July 7.
VAN HOOK, Jy'Reece. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond same. Sounding docket July 2.
WASHINGTON, Stephanie Irene. Assault with a dangerous weapon. Bond same. Sounding docket July 7.
WOOLARD, Brian Don. Aggravated trafficking in illegal drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance without tax stamp affixed; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket July 6.
Dismissal
HARFORD, Branden Wayne. Bail jumping. Per plea in case CF-2018-682.
HORN, Lori Michelle. Sexual battery (two counts). No complaining witness.
Revocation
CLOPTON, Randy Leon. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond $1,000. Hearing July 1.
Sentencings
BROWN, Ryan Ray. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; acquire proceeds from drug activity; maintaining place for keeping/selling controlled substance; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; child neglect; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Sentenced June 16. Four 15-year, one five-year, and three one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $2,750
CAFORIA, Carrie Arlene. Embezzlement. Sentenced June 22. One year suspended. Fined $500. Ordered to pay $1,000 restitution.
DUREN, Casey. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon (two counts); domestic assault and battery against a pregnant woman. Sentenced June 19. Three 20-year and two concurrent one-year sentences with all except the first 10 years suspended. Fined $1,500.
DUVALL, Jason Edward. Feloniously pointing firearm. Sentenced June 17. Ten years in prison. Fined $1,000.
OLIVER, Nicholas Vedell. Larceny of automobile; petit larceny. Sentenced June 19. One 10-year and one concurrent six-month suspended sentences. Fined $200.
DUI arrests
BURTON, Adonis. Driving under the influence of intoxicating substance. City arrest.
BYCROFT, Brandon. Transporting open container of beer; driving under the influence of intoxicating substance. City arrest.
MARTIN, Jerry Dwayne. Driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; reckless driving; failure to wear seat belt; driving under the influence of intoxicating substance. Fort Gibson PD arrest.
SCOGGINS, Desiree. Driving under the influence of intoxicating substance; transporting open container of beer. Fort Gibson PD arrest.
WASSON, Dustin William. Driving under the influence of intoxicating substance; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; possession of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia; failure to keep right. City arrest.
