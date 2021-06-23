Gavel

Marriage license

Byron Samuel Dyer, 44, of Tahlequah, and Alicia Dawn Stopp, 44, no city of residence listed.

Small claims

Red River Credit Corp. vs.:

• Haley Choate, $462.85, July 23.

• Sabrina Reed, $1,895.57, July 23.

• Petra Reed, $1,524.62, July 23.

• Robert Dixon, $1,808.12, July 23.

• Kristie Agee, $2,099.62, July 23.

Initial appearances

HOWE, Andrew Laurence. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket July 7.

SLEEGER, Tristin J aka SLEEGER, Tristan aka HARPER, Dillion Ray. Third-degree burglary. Held without bond. Sounding docket July 7.

STEWART-SWIMMER, Amy Dawn. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket July 7.

WALKER, Kenneth Shane. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket July 7.

DUI arrest

CONNER, Zachary Vincente. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.

