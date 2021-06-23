Marriage license
Byron Samuel Dyer, 44, of Tahlequah, and Alicia Dawn Stopp, 44, no city of residence listed.
Small claims
Red River Credit Corp. vs.:
• Haley Choate, $462.85, July 23.
• Sabrina Reed, $1,895.57, July 23.
• Petra Reed, $1,524.62, July 23.
• Robert Dixon, $1,808.12, July 23.
• Kristie Agee, $2,099.62, July 23.
Initial appearances
HOWE, Andrew Laurence. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket July 7.
SLEEGER, Tristin J aka SLEEGER, Tristan aka HARPER, Dillion Ray. Third-degree burglary. Held without bond. Sounding docket July 7.
STEWART-SWIMMER, Amy Dawn. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket July 7.
WALKER, Kenneth Shane. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket July 7.
DUI arrest
CONNER, Zachary Vincente. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
