Muskogee County District Court 06.24.20

Marriage licenses
Jacob Harley Smith, 34, and Megan Michelle Cates, 36, both of Fort Gibson.
Steve Charles Himes Jr., 53, and Teresa Gail Sampson, 48, both of Muskogee.
Marion Wilburt Merriman, 68, and Billie Ruth Thompson, 68, both of Muskogee.
Jose David Rodas Saracay, 20, of Fort Smith, Arkansas, and Diana Cristina Zarate, 18, of Alma, Arkansas.
Regional Law Jenkins Camden, 21, and Amanda Ruth Wilson, 24, both of Muskogee.
Matthew Thomas Winfrey, 31, and Betty Ray McDonald, 26, both of Muskogee.
Romel Le'Vonne Mayes, 29, of Muskogee, and Jasmon Kara Chantel Simpson, 29, of Oklahoma City.
Mark Paul Watkins, 59, and Marilyn Sue Murray, 63, both of Haskell.
Zachary Wiseman Lucas Vickers, 26, and Natalie Ann Nowlin, 28, both of Vian.
Ote Allen Staton, 21, of Council Hill, and Kara Lynn Crittenden, 22, of Fort Gibson.
Braden Miller O'Dell, 25, and Kaytlynn Page Toney, 23, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decrees
Tammy Kay Ward vs. Steven Eugene Ward, incompatibility.
Kerriya Elizabeth Miller vs. Justin Lloyd Miller, incompatibility.
Civil suits
Lakeview Loan Servicing LC vs. Ryan A. and Erica L. Hilton, et al., foreclosure.
Melanie Sue Miller, et al. vs. Azalea Park Manor LLC, et al., petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
Cavalry SPV I, LLC vs.:
• Dominique Kuehn, petition for judgment, $870.16.
• Rhonda Clark, petition for judgment, $2,996.63.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Robert Jernigan, petition for judgment, $2,321.80.
In re: Daniel W. Moore, application for title.
Small claims
Muskogee Housing, HHT vs.:
• Jeffery Ross, forcible entry and detainer, July 15.
• Marla Jones, forcible entry and detainer, July 15.
Daria Prado vs. Juan Manuel Nunez, $1,650, July 17.
Christopher Brian Mayhue vs. Michael Wallace, replevin, July 24.
Donald Rhyne vs. Jeffery Scott Moody, et al., replevin, July 17.
Initial appearances
BARRERA, Jarrod Robert. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $2,500. Preliminary hearing June 29.
DREW, Donny Eugene. Child abuse. Bond $1,500. Preliminary hearing July 10.
SMITH, Cole Riley. Child abuse; child neglect. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Aug. 17.
WASSON, Dustin William. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; driving left of center. Bond $2,500. Disposition docket July 7.
DUI arrests
COPPIN, Shalyn Deshane. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
WASSON, Dustin William. Driving under the influence; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; possession of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia; failure to keep right. City arrest.
