Initial appearances

BARRETT, Misty Dawn. Unlawful use of Oklahoma driver's license; uttering forged instrument. Held without bond. Sounding docket July 8.

CONNER, Zachary Vincente. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket June 24.

MAXWELL, Raini Sue Lynn. Trafficking in illegal drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket July 8.

MILLIGAN, Rodney Allen. Trafficking in illegal drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket July 8.

Revocation

LEMONS, Lacey aka TAYLOR, Lacey J. Grand larceny; false declaration of ownership in pawn. Held without bond. Hearing July 8.

