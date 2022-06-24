Muskogee County District Court 06.24.22

Marriage licenses
Talib Lee Watson, 25, and Haylee Rose Wilson, 25, both of Edmond.
Jonathan Martin Baldwin, 50, and Jessica Lynn McCoy, 46, both of Fort Gibson.
Danny Keith McGowan, 68, of Tahlequah, and Connie Sue Duncan, 58, of Council Hill.
Jarod Leroy Mendenhall, 54, and Shannon Lee Boatright, 54, both of Muskogee.
Dakota Alexander Bush, 21, and Hannah Faye White, 20, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Small claims
APFSDEMM Inc. vs. Misy Schuch, $704.84, July 10.
Dana L. Ledbetter vs. Erin Marie Kidrick, $7,300, Aug. 5.
Initial appearances
BECKHAM Jr., Jon Garrett. Unauthorized use of vehicle.
GARDNER, Candice Diane aka WALLACH, Candice Diane aka VOGL, Candice Diane aka MILLER, Candice. Second -degree burglary. Bond same. Preliminary hearing July 6.
HARP, Michael Lee. Failure to register as a sex offender; sex offender living within 2,000 feet of school. Bond $50,000. Preliminary hearing July 1.
JACKSON, Keshaun. First-degree murder; shooting with intent to kill (eight counts). Held without bond. Sounding docket July 5.
ORMAN, Jonathan Paul. Child abuse. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket July 1.
WARRIOR, Gervorise Lamont. First-degree murder; shooting with intent to kill (eight counts). Held without bond. Sounding docket July 5.
Dismissals
ARCHER Jr., Carl Lee. Second-degree burglary; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property; malicious injury to property — under $1,000. No complaining witness.
HAMMANS Jr., John. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation (two counts); child abuse; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. No complaining witness.
PARKER, Aaron Lamar aka SMITH, William T. aka SMITH, William Lamar. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled substance. No complaining witness.
REECE, Deondre Jamal. Unlawful possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute. Best interest of justice.
SCHWINN, Stephen Christopher. Eluding/attempting to elude police officer; running a roadblock; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Failure of witness to appear.
WARREN, Logan William. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. No complaining witness.
Revocation
BECKHAM Jr., Jon Garrett. Unauthorized use of vehicle; possession of a dangerous substance (three counts); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (two counts); driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked. Bond $3,000. Hearing June 27.
GARDNER, Candice Diane aka WALLACH, Candice Diane aka VOGL, Candice Diane aka MILLER, Candice. Aggravated driving under the influence; possession of a dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Hearing July 6.
HARP, Michael Lee. Failure to register as a sex offender. Bond $500. Hearing July 1.
Sentencings
McKAY, James Edgar. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Two years suspended. Fined $250.
MILSTEAD, Maegen M. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Four years in prison. Fined $500.
