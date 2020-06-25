Muskogee County District Court 06.25.20

Marriage licenses
Jaden Ethan Smith, 20, and Thea Angelic RInger, 19, both of Porum.
Michael Don Allen, 35, and Emily Irene Clairday, 29, both of Warner.
Frederik Flemin Solis Ramos, 38, and Dayeri Soledad Escobedo Briones, 23, both of Warner.
Coalton Dakota Akers, 21, and Tommie Raye Watkins, 29, both of Muskogee.
Joshua Allen Standridge, 32, of Oktaha, and Kacie Rachelle Jackson, 26, of Tahlequah.
Small claims
Cheryl Andrews vs. Desiree Thompson, $600, July 17.
Kirk Plepla vs. Mollie Haywood, forcible entry and detainer, July 17.
Banner Finance:
• Stacy A. Coleman, $460, July 22.
• Jennifer R. Few, $750, July 22.
• Ted R. Hebert, $725, July 22.
• Tarez V. Huddleston, $550, July 22.
• Rebecca A. McBride, $1,145.82, July 22.
• Sarah A. Owen, $748, July 22.
• John Rosson, $622, July 22.
• Victoria Salinas, $620.56, July 22.
Western Finance Associates vs.:
• Dakota Berryhill, $238.40, July 24.
• Shadeja Gallagher, $814.21, July 24.
Action Loan vs. George Roberson Jr., $243.60, July 24.
Initial appearances
BURTON, Adonis Leronzo. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Disposition docket July 7.
COPPIN, Shalyn Coppin. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. Bond $1,500. Disposition docket July 7.
NAIL, Chaylyn Lakota. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage. Bond same. Disposition docket July 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.