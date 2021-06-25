Disclaimer
The Brianna Douillard listed in today's court records lists her address as 1109 Fredonia St., #1, Muskogee.
Marriage licenses
Anthony James Deason, 25, of Stilwell, and Casady Jo Mills, 24, of Wagoner.
Delshawn Khalif Mitchner, 28, and Britani Rae Dowling, 29, both of Durant.
Edmond Ray Sevenstar, 40, and P.J. Nicole Starr, 31, both of Muskogee.
Christifer Jon Mize, 19, and Gracie Marie McAdoo, 17, both of Muskogee.
Initial appearances
EVANS, Vernon Tyrone. Domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket July 9.
JACKSON, Brandon Del. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket July 9.
Sentencings
DOUILLARD, Brianna Rashall aka DILLER, Brianna Barbara. Fourth-degree arson. Four years in prison. Fined $1,000.
WATKINS Jr., Dennis Clyde. Domestic abuse - assault and battery; resisting an officer. Sentenced June 24. One four-year and one concurrent one-year suspended sentences. Fined $1,500.
Dismissals
CHUCULATE, Heather Leann. Aggravated assault and battery (two counts). Lack of jurisdiction.
COOMBES, Amanda Jo. Identity theft - unlawful use of personal identifying information. Lack of jurisdiction.
KIRK, Clint Joseph. Possession of stolen vehicle; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; obstructing an officer. Lack of jurisdiction.
ROLETTE, Ryan. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle (two counts); kidnapping. Lack of jurisdiction.
VANHOOSER, Heath. Lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 (two counts). Lack of jurisdiction.
WEBB III, Martin James. False declaration of ownership in pawn. Lack of jurisdiction.
DUI arrests
AMAYA, Leonel Steve. Drive with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense. City arrest.
MULLICAN, Matthew Roy. Larceny; drive under the influence of alcohol; carry or possess firearm by convicted felon; carrying firearms while under the influence; possession of controlled substance; possession of paraphernalia; no valid drivers license; kidnapping. City arrest.
PULLIAM, Randal. Drive under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
