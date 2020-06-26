Muskogee County District Court 06.26.20

Marriage licenses
Bridgett Ann Rose Pohlschneider, 19, and Jillian Rose Stacy, 19, both of Tahlequah.
John William Overton, 56, and Chellie Renee Roller, 46, both of Muskogee.
Cody Lee Holliday, 20, and Jeslyn Larisa Verdieck, 24, both of Muskogee.
Brandon Walter Wolfleg, 25, and Lacey Charity-Bliss Lewis, 22, both of Muskogee.
Civil suit
Clone to Grow, LLC, et al., vs. Big Pappa's, LLC, et al., petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.
Small claims
Shinn Properties LLC vs. L.J. Firestone, $5,000, July 17.
Red River Credit Corp. vs:
• Joann Kemp, $1,487, July 29.
• David Simpson, $1,132, July 29.
• Tommy Cobb, $2,240, July 29.
• Tyler Riggs, $1,174, July 29.
• Junie Kizzia, $849, July 29.
• Keena Brown, $901, June 29.
• Diamond Summerfield, $1,132, June 29.
Initial appearances
HERNANDEZ, Autumn Jayde. Battery/assault and battery on police officer; resisting an officer. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing July 6.
LAYMON, Blake Austin. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; resisting an officer; obstructing officer. Bond $45,000. Sounding docket July 8.
Revocation
ADCOCK, Harlan. Possession of controlled dangerous substance — two counts; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,000. Hearing July 6.
HERNANDEZ, Autumn Jayde. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon. Held without bond. Hearing July 6.
DUI arrests
FROST, Jerry Dwayne. Driving under the influence of alcohol; possession of controlled substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; failure to maintain security; violation of Oklahoma vehicle license and registration act. City arrest.
