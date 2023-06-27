Initial appearances

HAWKINS, Rodney Tyler. Fugitive from justice. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing June 30.

McGEE, Nathan Christopher. Second-degree burglary. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket July 6.

MOORE, Doris Ann. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam). Bond $1,500. Disposition docket July 27.

PEEBLES, Clint Keith. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket July 17.

Acceleration

GRAVES, Cratezz Shamore. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond $3,000. Hearing June 30.

Dismissal

SMALLEY, Matthew Scott. Larceny of outomobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; knowingly receiving of concealing stolen property. Request of complaining witness.

Revocation

HAWKINS, Rodney Tyler. Assault and battery on police officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance; larceny of merchandise from retailer; obstructing officer. Bond $5,000. Hearing June 30.

DUI arrests

FITZGIBBONS, Meghan Elizabeth. Driving under the influence. County arrest.

GROSSMAN, Jenny Lynn. Operate a vehicle while a blood alcohol content of .08 or more. City arrest.

HERNANDEZ, Roberto Montoya. Operate a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or intoxicants. County arrest.

TERRONEZ, Jonathon. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; child endangerment. City arrest.

