Marriage licenses
Francisco Marez Avalos, 36, and Erika Hernandez-Cornejo, 42, both of Muskogee.
Lauren Lee Millard, 18, and Kaileigh Madison Ford, 21, both of Vian.
Taylor James Robbins, 22, and Esmeralda Salgado Gomez, 22, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decree
Christopher D. Hodges vs. Kaylie M. Hodges, incompatibility.
Civil suit
Craig Lemarcus Hill, et al. vs. Roy Earl Jackson, et al., petition for judgment, excess of $75,000.
Small claims
Wonda Brown vs. Alex Moses Uribe, et al., forcible entry and detainer, July 11.
Initial appearances
CLARK, Jeffrey J. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. Bond same. Disposition docket July 26.
COBB, Christopher Brian. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Sounding docket July 11.
TURNER, Lindsey Clinton. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; first-degree burglary; domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket July 11.
Revocation
McALLISTER, Amber Lynn. Conspiracy to distribute pseudoephedrine with reckless disregard of use. Bond $300. Hearing July 7.
Sentencing
BECKHAM Jr., Jon Garrett aka BECKHAM, Jarrett. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. One year suspended. Fined $250.
DUI arrests
BARBOZA, Brayan. Drives or operates a motor vehicle while under the combined influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; elude police officer causing accident; immediate notice of accident; possession of controlled substance; operating a motor vehicle while driver's license is suspended/revoked; speeding. City arrest.
DUNBERG, Max Steven. Driving under the influence - second and subsequent offense; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked. County arrest.
FERNANDEZ, Fred Daniel. Driving under the influence; endangering others while eluding police officer; larceny from retailer; failure to carry security verification; no tags or expired tags. County arrest.
HARRIS, Leola Glennyse. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; assault and battery on police officer; assault and battery with dangerous weapon; resisting executive officer; obstructing officer; traffic; driving with license cancelled,suspended or revoked (two counts); failure to carry security verification; failure to stop at red light. OHP arrest.
SPAULDING, John Page. Driving under the influence of alcohol; failure to stay in lane; operating vehicle with defective/improper equipment. County arrest.
WAITE, Anita. Driving under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of beer; reckless driving. County arrest.
