Initial appearances
BRADY, Cortae Ryshuan aka BRADY, Cortay aka BRADY, Cor'Tae. Child abuse. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket July 18.
HARTON, Arquesha Laverne aka HARTON, Arquesha Loverne. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Bond $2,000. Sounding docket July 19.
TAYLOR, Ronald Lee. Falsely personate another to create liability; obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses; public intoxication. Bond $3,500. Sounding docket July 18.
TERRONEZ, Jonathan Dennis. Child endangerment by driving under the influence; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $3,500. Sounding docket July 18.
Dismissals
GILBRETH, Angela Gene aka HERSHAW, Angela. Domestic abuse — assault and battery. Failure of complaining witness to appear.
McKINNEY, Cheyenne Marie. Falsely personate another to create liability; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
LEDFORD, Heather Danielle. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; protective order violation; resisting an officer. Held without bond. Hearing July 6.
Sentencings
CARTER, Kevin Cornelius. Malicious injury to property — under $1,000. One year suspended. Fined $125.
WILLIAMS, Denise R. Battery on a police officer; threaten to perform act of violence; resisting an officer. One 15-year, one one-year and one six-month concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.