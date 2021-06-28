Marriage license
Ross Harland Shouse, 40, and Barbara Jane Moore, 41, both of Catoosa.
Initial appearances
AMAYA, Leonel Steve. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Aug. 24.
BOATRIGHT, Brittany Faye aka RUMBAUGH, Brittany Faye. Larceny of merchandise from retailer. Bond $1,500. Sounding docket July 12.
COFFEY, Brian Daniel. Grand larceny. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket July 12.
HOLLAND Christopher Andrew. Grand larceny; larceny of automobile. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket July 12.
MARTIN, Joseph Adam. Terrorism hoax; placing threatening phone call. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket July 13.
NICHOLS, Jason Ross. Knowingly concealing stolen property (two counts). Bond $5,000. Sounding docket July 12.
Revocations
DEAVER, Roy Allen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Bond $1,500. Hearing July 9.
STEWART, David Michael. Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor; first-degree burglary; protective order violation; stalking in violation of court order; second-degree burglary. Held without bond. Hearing July 9.
DUI arrests
BARRETT, Dustin. Drive under the influence of alcohol; obstructing an officer; transporting firearm while intoxicated. Webbers Falls arrest.
COOK, James Michael Dale. Drive under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
DEAVER, Roy Allen. Drive under the influence of alcohol. County arrest.
GILLENWATER, Tamara. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
INGLE, Chad Michael. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; transporting open container of beer; failure to carry security verification. City arrest.
LEE, Ernest Alphonso. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; operative a motor vehicle without a license; public intoxication possession of controlled substance; possession of marijuana; possession of contraband by inmate; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.
