Muskogee County District Court 06.28.23 Jun 29, 2023

Sentencing
TYSON, Shari Monique aka TYSON, Sherri Monique. Battery/assault and battery on a police officer (two counts). Two two-year concurrent sentences. Fined $200.

DUI arrests
DADE, Anthony Frederick. Driving under the influence. City arrest.
