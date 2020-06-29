Muskogee County District Court 06.29.20

Marriage licenses
Steven Sylvester Spears, 26, and Jordyn Astin Shipley, 22, both of Muskogee.
Edward Wesley Hurd Jr., 50, and Tiffanie Lynn Katowich, 32, both of Muskogee.
Initial appearances
BALDWIN, Geneva Rochelle. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing July 6.
CLARK, Theisen Nathaniel. Grand larceny. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket July 13.
GREEN, Cheyenne Nicole. Possession of stolen vehicle; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket July 13.
TURIC, Christina. Intimidation of witness; protective order violation (two counts). Bond $7,500. Preliminary hearing July 6.
WALKER, Raheem Travon. First-degree rape (victim unconscious). Held without bond. Sounding docket July 13.
ZENNER, Tora Shavon. Possession of stolen vehicle. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket July 13.
Acceleration
MOODY, Hunter Seth. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; possession of stolen vehicle. Bond $2,500. Hearing July 6.
Revocations
BALDWIN, Geneva Rochelle. Possession of controlled dangerous substance with intent to distribute within 2,000 feet of park/school/in presence of a minor; tampering with security camera or system; possess firearm during commission of a felony. Bond $1,500. Hearing July 6.
TURIC, Christina. Desertion of child under 10; child neglect. Bond $2,500. Hearing July 6.
DUI arrest
BLACKMON, Douglas. Driving under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
