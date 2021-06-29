Marriage licenses
Cubby Colbert Escalante, 36, and Kristen Kay Carlson, 35, both of Muskogee.
Lincol Joel Lopez, 33, and Wilda Sanders, 43, both of Muskogee.
Charles David Legrand, 79, and Rosie Marie Maia, 72, both of Haskell.
Initial appearances
BARRETT, Dustin Clay. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; resisting an officer; carrying firearm while under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket Aug. 10.
FELTS, Gary. Possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket July 13.
GILLENWATER, Tamara Edna Nycole. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket July 12.
HOLLAND, Christopher Andrew. Attempted escape from arrest or detention; larceny of merchandise from retailer; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket July 13.
INGLE, Chad Michael aka INGLES, Chad Michael. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage; failure to carry insurance/security verification form; leaving scene of accident damaged fixture. Bond $5,000. Disposition docket July 12.
LEE, Ernest Alphonso. Possession of controlled dangerous substance in county jail; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; driving without a valid driver's license. Bond same. Sounding docket July 13.
WALKER, Jerry Larrance. Second-degree burglary. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket July 13.
Acceleration
SKINNER, Ryan Nicole. Embezzlement; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; larceny of merchandise from retailer. Bond $2,000. Hearing July 12.
Sentencings
DUGAN, Joshua Allen. Second-degree burglary. Sentenced June 9. Ten years suspended. Fined $1,000.
REED, Darrin. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Sentenced June 18. Five years suspended. Fined $1,000.
DUI arrest
VERACRUZ, Billy Paul. Drive under the influence of alcohol. Fort Gibson arrest.
