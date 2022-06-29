Marriage licenses
Ethan Wesley Caywood, 32, Carley Anne McClure, 30, both of Muskogee.
Donald Joseph Torre, 59, and Tonya Denise Holt, 51, both of Muskogee.
Micah Alexander Due, 24, and Patrisha Erin Baker, 30, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decree
Michael Stuart Smith vs. Monica Marie Smith, incompatibility.
Protective orders
Alesha Joe Wheeler vs. Tonya Sue Calvin, July 28.
Donna Sue Dixon vs. Christina V. Grant, July 27.
Civil suit
Jackie Gail Curtis, et al. vs. Firstar Financial Corporation, et al., petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.
Initial appearances
BARBOZA, Brayan M. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; leaving scene of accident involving damage; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond same. Sounding docket July 13.
BROWN, Kenneth Scott. Child neglect. Bond $2,000. Preliminary hearing July 7.
CALVIN, Tonya Sue. Child abuse. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket July 13.
FERNANDEZ, Fred Daniel. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elide police officer. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket July 13.
HARRIS, Leona Glennyse. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket July 19.
HAYWARD, David Lee. Unauthorized use of vehicle; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket July 13.
JOHNSON, Juan Gabriel. Kidnapping; possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possess firearm during commission of felony; domestic abuse - assault and battery; resisting an officer. Bond same. Sounding docket July 13.
NEEL, Britney Raelynn aka NEEL, Brittany. Unauthorized use of vehicle. Bond $2,500. Preliminary hearing July 7.
SPAULDING, John P. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; unsafe lane use. Bond same. Disposition docket July 26.
TAMPLEN, Cathy Faye. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond same. Sounding docket July 13.
THORNE, Nathan Richard. Robbery with a weapon. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket July 13.
WAITE, Anita Marie. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of intoxicating substance. Bond same. Disposition docket July 19.
WARDEN, Cameron Thomas. Possession of sawed-off shotgun; possession of firearm with defaced number; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket July 13.
Acceleration
NEEL, Britney Raelynn aka NEEL, Brittany. Child neglect. Bond $2,500. Hearing July 7.
Dismissals
GORHAM, Jesse Dylan. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; threaten to perform act of violence; domestic abuse - assault and battery; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. No complaining witness.
KENDRICK, Brian Leymore. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Lack of jurisdiction.
VIRGIL, Eric Tyrone. Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
BROWN, Kevin James. Possession of stolen vehicle; endangering others while eluding/attempting to elide police officer; obstructing officer; knowingly concealing stolen property. Bond $10,000. Hearing July 7.
DUI arrest
LEWIS, Wesley Owen. Driving under the influence of alcohol; carrying a weapon while under the influence of alcohol. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.