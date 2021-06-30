Marriage license
Tyler Dewain Edgar, 24, and Brooke Bailey Boydston, 22, both of Gore.
Initial appearance
WALKER, Kenneth Shane. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket July 7.
Revocation
WALKER, Tai'brion Maurice. Running a roadblock; eluding/attempting to elude police officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; obstructing officer; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; public intoxication; battery/assault and battery on police officer (two counts); possession of firearm after delinquent adjudication; unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; acquire proceeds from drug activity; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; resisting an officer; failure to pay taxes due to state. Held without bond. Hearing July 9.
