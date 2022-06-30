Marriage licenses
Ricky Keith Patterson, 29, and Audrey Elizabeth Miller, 28, both of Muskogee.
Barry Calhoun Horsley Sr., 66, and Cynthia Jo Watkins, 55, both of Council Hill.
Small claims
GMCF vs. Michael Edwards, et al., $1,320, July 13.
Initial appearances
HINTON, Genesis aka HINTON, Genesis N. aka HINTON, Genesis Nakia. Child abuse. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket July 14.
SMITH, Terry Wayne. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving without a valid driver's license. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket July 14.
ZARNKE, Kristine Ann. Plan/conspire/endeavor to perform act of violence. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket July 14.
Sentencings
GREER Melisa Jean. Falsely personate another to create liability (two counts). Two concurrent 10-year sentences in prison. Fined $1,000.
