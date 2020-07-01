Muskogee County District Court 07.01.20

Marriage license
Jimmy Joe Johnson, 50, and Bethany Ruth Muller, 44, both of Haskell.
Civil suits
Corey Smith vs. Hyster-Yale Group, et al., petition for judgment, excess of $10,000.
Otis Elevator vs. Absolute Hospitality Inc., et al., petition for judgment, $5,988.
Initial appearances
BLACKMON, Douglas. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing July 8.
PUTMAN, Ashley. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket July 15.
RAMEY, Tyler Lee. Escape from arrest or detention. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket July 16.
WILLIS, James Preston. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket July 15.
Acceleration
BLACKMON, Douglas. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $5,000. Hearing July 8.
DUI arrest
MAXWELL, Amie Delane. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked (two counts); possession of paraphernalia (two counts); driving under the influence of any Schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance; speeding; possession of controlled substance; petit larceny. City arrest.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.