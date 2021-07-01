Marriage license
Jason Dale Gates, 43, and Sara Jo Morgan, 40, both of Haskell.
Small claims
Howard and Peggy Sargent vs. Larry Rider, et al., forcible entry and detainer, July 14.
Initial appearances
DREW, James Wiley. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing July 8.
INGRAM, Tommy Lee aka INGRAM, Thomas Lee aka RUSHING, Tommy. Feloniously pointing firearm; possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket July 15.
JOHNSON Jr., Ewell Steve. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing July 12.
REDWINE, Brittany Nichole. Plan/attempt/conspire to perform act of violence. Bond $3,500. Sounding docket July 15.
Revocation
JOHNSON Jr., Ewell Steve. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs, second and subsequent offense. Bond $1,000. Hearing July 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.