Marriage licenses
Franklin Alonzo Skates Jr., 24, and Peyton McKenzie Niece, 23, both of Muskogee.
Caleb Drake Harris, 23, and Bailee Ann Page, 24, both of Fort Gibson.
Civil suits
Patricia Stewart vs. heirs of Anna L. Farmer, quiet title.
Discover Bank vs.:
• Barbara Desilvey, petition for judgment, $1,715.48.
• Charity Kelley, petition for judgment, $13,002.39.
Shelter Mutual Insurance Company, et al. vs. Alexa Smith, petition for judgment, $16,269.07.
Sooner Emergency Service Inc. vs. MD Express LLC, et al., petition for judgment, $46,529.27.
Wells Fargo Bank, N/A vs. Ronnie Ball, petition for judgment, $13,702.75.
Small claims
BancFirst vs. Reuben W. Washington, $3,473.34, July 27.
WK Investments LLC vs. Joe Landers, et al., $5,000, July 27.
Initial appearances
BARNES Jr., Curtis Edward. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence; resisting an officer. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing July 11.
POOL, Christina Gail. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute; trafficking in illegal drugs. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket July 15.
Revocation
BARNES Jr., Curtis Edward. Possession of controlled dangerous substance; falsely personate another to create liability; driving without a driver's license; failure to pay taxes due to state; destroying evidence. Bond $1,000. Hearing July 11.
Sentencings
COOK, Kevin Scott. Knowingly receiving stolen property. Two years suspended. Fined $500.
LEDFORD, Heather Danielle. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; protective order violation; resisting an officer. One three-year and two one-year concurrent suspended sentences.
SIMPSON, Patrick Dale. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol (two counts). Two concurrent five-year suspended sentences. Fined $1,500.
