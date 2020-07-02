Muskogee County District Court 07.02.20

Marriage licenses
Jayson Lee Cunningham, 32, and Lillian Maree Joice, 25, both of Muskogee.
Michael Dylan Farley, 27, and Amy Michelle Lynn Whisenhunt, 32, both of Broken Arrow.
Scottie Wayne Mendenhall, 43, and Amber Lashell Hodges, 36, both of Muskogee.
Cameron Cord Kaiser, 27, and Callie Mariah Goad, 24, both of Haskell.
Civil suits
Cavalry SPV I LLC vs. Antonia Lopez, petition for judgment, $5199.26.
Credit Corp Solutions Inc. vs. Robert Curtis Jr., et al., petition for judgment, $2,437.41.
Saint Francis Health System Inc. vs.:
• Debora Jean Rousey, et al., petition for judgment, $2,772.99.
• Roger L. Smith, et al., petition for judgment, $5,813.92.
• Angelina C. Grady, et al., petition for judgment, $7,269.48.
• Angela Deneen Wilbourn, et al., petition for judgment, $1,349.18.
• Travis Frey, et al., petition for judgment, $2,254.72.
• Shane Dalaney Fields, et al., petition for judgment, $1,056.46.
Small claims
Action Loan LLC vs. Brittany Marie Provencher, $739.31, July 29.
Marcum Management vs. Roger Hughes, forcible entry and detainer, July 22.
Marvin Jamerson vs. Ronnie Jamerson, $1,200.50, July 31.
Initial appearances
BILLINGS, Thaddeus Devon. Domestic abuse-assault and battery; escape from arrest or detention; battery/assault and battery on police officer. Bond same. Sounding docket July 16.
MAXWELL, Amie Delane. Uttering forged instrument. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket July 16.
DUI arrest
WHEAT, Jimmy Dwayne. Driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding; operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or intoxicant.
