Initial appearances
CROSSLAND, Thomas Scott. Stalking. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket July 17.
DADE, Frederick Anthony. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence — second and subsequent. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket July 6.
FITZGIBBONS, Meghan Elizabeth. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition doicket July 27.
GROSSMAN, Jenny Lynn. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition July 27.
McELROY; Mark Alan. Trafficking in illegal drugs (methamphetamine). Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 1.
MILLS, Blake Daniel. Leaving scene of accident involving injury; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked; driving while under the influence — third and subsequent; unsafe lane use; violation of driver's license restrictions; possession of firearm after former felony conviction (two counts); public intoxication; transporting open container of beer; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Bond same. Non-issue preliminary hearing Aug. 9.
WIEDEL, Joey Adrianna. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; second-degree burglary. Held without bond. Sounding docket July 18.
Dismissals
BAIN, Clayton Merle. Possession of stolen copper. Lack of jurisdiction.
JOHNSON, Jordan. First-degree burglary; sexual battery. Lack of jurisdiction.
KIRK, Melvin Wayne. Domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; threaten to perform act of violence; domestic abuse — assault and battery. Failure of complaining witness to appear.
MANNON, Tracy Ann. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Lack of jurisdiction.
McGEE, Bradley Peyton. First-degree burglary; domestic assault and battery in presence of a minor. Lack of jurisdiction.
SMITH, Shawn Clifton. Feloniously pointing firearm. Threaten to perform act of violence. Failure of complaining witness to appear.
ZUNIGA, Michael Ray. Aggravated assault and battery. Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencings
ADCOCK, Robin Damien aka HALL, Eric Robin. Second-degree murder. 30 years in prison.
ALEXANDER, Moses Alex. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence — second and subsequent; driving without a valid driver's license. Three years suspended. fined $800.
DUI arrests
FOX, Dalton Wade. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; eluding police officer; assault and battery. City arrest.
HUMMINGBIRD, Alec. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; resisting arrest; possession of paraphernalia; expired license plate; possession of marijuana. City arrest.
JENKINS, Bryan Joseph. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; no valid driver's license; possession of paraphernalia (three counts); petit larceny; carrying a concealed weapon; possession of marijuana. City arrest.
ROGERS, Aaron Blake. Driving with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense. County arrest.
Commented
