Marriage licenses
Trapper Cole Burk, 22, and Nancy Skyleen Clark, 24, both of Braggs.
James Ray Casteel, 42, and Rachel Naomi Tyler, 38, both of Muskogee.
Protective order
Gayle Jean Coppin vs. Shalyn Deshane Coppin, July 20.
Civil suits
Credit One Bank N.A. vs. Shaun Rhodes, petition for judgment, $1,622.03.
LVNV Funding LLC vs. Conley Wilson, petition for judgment, $2,082.19.
Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Tiara S. Winston, petition for judgment, $2,191.29.
Capital One Bank USA, N.A. vs. Terry L. Tessier, petition for judgment, $2,150.86.
Navy Federal Credit Union vs. Jessica Hawke, petition for judgment, $19,343.25.
ONEMAIN Financial Group LLC, et al. vs. Steel A. McCoy, petition for judgment, $11,619.01.
Small claims
T.J. Wilson Jr. vs. John Tottress Jr., $5,000. July 18.
Daniel J. Ridge vs. Mario Clement, $7,700, July 18.
Muskogee Federal Credit Union vs. Christina Pool, $521.81, July 27.
Initial appearances
BEATTY, Kurt Nelson. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Bond $15,000. Sounding docket July 19.
CAMPBELL, Cory Ray. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle; second-degree burglary. Held without bond. Sounding docket July 19.
SHANKS, Donmiguel Miguel. Third-degree burglary; child abuse; domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor; protective order violation. Bond $100,000. Preliminary hearing July 13.
Dismissal
MARTIN, Cody Dwaine. Assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; resisting an officer. Best interest of justice.
Revocation
SHANKS, Donmiguel Miguel. Domestic abuse - assault and battery. Bond $1,000. Hearing July 13.
Sentencing
SMITH, Noah Tomas. Third-degree burglary. Five years suspended. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
COON, Robert Wayne. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; violation of Oklahoma vehicle license and registration act. County arrest.
ENDECOTT, Crystal. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; child endangerment. County arrest.
GOUDEAU, Leonard. Driving under the influence of any schedule 1 chemical or controlled substance; domestic assault and battery; resisting executive officer; domestic abuse - assault and battery, second and subsequent offense; possession paraphernalia. City arrest.
HENDRIX, Nicklus B. Driving under the influence of alcohol. possession of marijuana; possession of paraphernalia. City arrest.
IVY Jr., Thomas. driving under the influence - second offense; possession of contraband by inmate. City arrest.
LAUD, Ariel Nicole. Driving with a breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense; transporting open container of beer. Warner arrest.
MATA Jr., Ebaris Leija. Driving with a breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense; child endangerment; speeding. City arrest.
McGEE, Amanda Ranell. Driving under the influence of alcohol; child endangerment; domestic assault and battery. City arrest.
RAINWATER, John Thomas. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
VIEIRA, Michael. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
