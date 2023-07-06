Initial appearances
BELL, Reon Dedrae. Trafficking in illegal drugs (methamphetamine). Bond $25,000. July 19.
HUMMINGBIRD, Alec Rasheed. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence; resisting an officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance (fentanyl); possession of controlled dangerous substance (marijuana); driving without a valid driver's license. Bond $2,000. Disposition docket Aug. 24.
RAVEN, Dominick Lee. Second-degree burglary; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket July 19.
Revocation
BRUNER, Wallace. Unlawful possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute (methamphetamine); possession of controlled dangerous substance (marijuana); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,500. Hearing July 12.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.