Initial appearances

BELL, Reon Dedrae. Trafficking in illegal drugs (methamphetamine). Bond $25,000. July 19.

HUMMINGBIRD, Alec Rasheed. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence; resisting an officer; possession of controlled dangerous substance (fentanyl); possession of controlled dangerous substance (marijuana); driving without a valid driver's license. Bond $2,000. Disposition docket Aug. 24.

RAVEN, Dominick Lee. Second-degree burglary; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket July 19.

Revocation

BRUNER, Wallace. Unlawful possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute (methamphetamine); possession of controlled dangerous substance (marijuana); unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $3,500. Hearing July 12.

