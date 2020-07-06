Muskogee County District Court 07.06.20

Marriage licenses
Joshua Paul Cross, 26, and Payton Jade Chewey, 27, both of Muskogee.
Michael James Paden, 31, and April LeeAnn Lay, 34, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Paul Guinn vs. Shawn Fairchild, et al., forcible entry and detainer, July 27.
WB3 Rentals LLC vs. Dorothy Washington, $987, July 27.
Tyler Mohr dba Precision Landscape vs. Brittany Gene Guinn, $7,000, Aug. 5.
Travis Duvall vs. Marvin Gene Irving, replevin, July 27.
Monta Holdings vs. Rusty Jobe, $750, July 27.
Three Rivers Properties LLC vs.:
• Akeyla Mitchell, $1601, July 27.
• Keith Coleman, $1,771, July 27.
Leland Griffin Jr. vs. Mitch Stepp, forcible entry and detainer, July 27.
DUI arrests
CARNELISON, Troy Dean. Driving under the influence of alcohol; contempt of court. County arrest.
QUIROZ, Edgar Barrios. Driving under the influence of alcohol. Haskell arrest.
REED, Jabriel. Driving under the influence of alcohol and any other intoxicating substance; possession of controlled substance; failure to carry security verification. City arrest.
VANN, Julian Jerrod. Driving under the influence of alcohol; driving under suspension. City arrest.
