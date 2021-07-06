Marriage license
Austin Cody Raska, 26, and Haylee Ann Presley, 23, both of Coweta.
Initial appearances
BAUCOM, Allen Wayne Lee. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Bond same. Sounding docket July 10.
MILLIGAN, Ronald Thomas. Grand larceny; false declaration of ownership in pawn. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket July 16.
PORTER, Didasha. Falsely personate another to create liability; larceny of merchandise from a retailer. Held without bond. Preliminary hearing July 12.
Revocation
PORTER, Didasha. Accessory after the fact to robbery by force or fear. Held without bond. Hearing July 12.
DUI arrests
BARNETT, Gavin Ray. Drive under the influence of alcohol; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked; impeding flow of traffic. Fort Gibson arrest.
BROWN, Heather. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance. City arrest.
GRIGGS-SHEPPARD, Kristen Diane. Trafficking in illegal drugs; driving under the influence of alcohol; resisting executive officer; interfere with emergency medical technician; failure to yield to emergency vehicle; failure to stop at red light; driving with license canceled/suspended/revoked. City arrest.
PUCKETT, Drive with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense. City arrest.
SHELTON, Rita. Drive with breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense; transporting open container. City arrest.
SIMPSON, Patrick Dale. Drive under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; driving a motor vehicle without a driver license; driving left of center. City arrest.
