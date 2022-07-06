Marriage license
Shelby Kate Gamble, 27, and Morgan Nicole Morris, 19, both of Muskogee.
Joseph Trent Christie, 22, and DaVanna Marie Scott, 27, both of Muskogee.
Protective order
Kaytlyn Breanne Russell, et al. vs. Brett Keith Miller, July 26.
Civil suits
In re: Ronda Moore, lost title.
In re: Chance Gerke, lost title.
In re: Matthew Finnan, lost title.
In re: Kyle Jimison, lost title.
In re: LeLand Leslie, lost title.
In re: Brian Endicott, lost title.
Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust vs. Janet Lynn Edwards,et al., foreclosure.
Initial appearances
COON, Robert Wayne. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; operating vehicle with expired/improper tag/decal. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket Sept. 6.
CRAIG, Earnest Dalton. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket July 20.
ENDECOTT, Crystal Brooke. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; child endangerment while driving under the influence. Bond same. Sounding docket July 20.
FISHER, Troy Dale. Battery/assault and battery on police officer. Bond same. Sounding docket July 20.
HOGAN, Jackson Ray. Possession of stolen vehicle. Bond $3,000. Sounding docket July 20.
IVY Jr., Thomas Edward. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; bringing contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low-point beer/money) into jail/penal institution. Bond $5,000. Preliminary hearing July 18.
JOHNSON, Kamile Armanda. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; resisting officer. Bond same. Sounding docket July 20.
MATA, Ebaristo Leija. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; child endangerment while driving under the influence; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket July 20.
McGEE, Amanda Ranell. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; child endangerment while driving under the influence; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Bond same. Sounding docket July 20.
MEADOWS, Jay. Feloniously pointing firearm; carrying firearm while under the influence. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket July 27.
PARRISH, Robert Michael. Domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket July 20.
ROSS, Maleek Donte. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond same. Sounding docket July 20.
SEAY, Brian Lee. Domestic abuse - prior pattern of physical abuse. Bond $10,000. Sounding docket July 20.
TAWKOTY, Kenneth Lee. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket July 20.
Revocations
IVY Jr., Thomas Edward. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond $1,000. Hearing July 18.
TIPPIE, Erica Renee. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; child neglect. Bond $2,000. Hearing July 14.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.