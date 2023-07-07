Initial appearances
ARMSTRONG, Kevin Lee. Second-degree burglary. Bond $3,000. Sounding docket July 7.
AUGUSTIN, Christian Samual. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit; driving without valid driver's license. Bond same. Disposition docket July 27.
EDWARDS Jr., Steven Lloyd. Grand larceny. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket July 20.
FOX, Dalton Wade. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; assault and battery. Bond same. Preliminary hearing Aug. 17.
HANKS, Terry L. Battery on police officer. Bond $4,000. Sounding docket July 20.
STIMSON, Jefferson Roy. Falsely personate another to create liability; driving without a valid driver's license; improper muffler; failure to wear seat belt. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket July 20.
WALKER, Raheem Travon. Aggravated assault and battery. Bond $25,000. Sounding docket July 20.
Acceleration
FOX, Dalton Wade. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Hearing Aug. 10.
Sentencing
SELF, Kevin Alexander. Falsely personate another to create liability; possession of controlled dangerous substance (alprazolam); obtaining cash or merchandise by bogus check/false pretenses. One four-year and two one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
DUI arrests
FADDIS, Matthew Colt. Driving under the influence of alcohol; speeding; possession of contraband in a penal institution. City arrest.
