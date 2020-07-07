Muskogee County District Court 07.07.20

Marriage licenses
Wade Garrett Jackson, 21, and Lindsey Suzanne Mayes, 19, both of Muskogee.
Zakk Deion Millard, 26, and Tabitha Gail Hamby, 31, both of Muskogee.
Civil suits
Raymond Roberts vs. State of Oklahoma, ex., rel., et al., modification of driver's license.
OneMainFinancial Group LLC vs.:
• James M. Grady, petition for judgment, $9,575.
• Shawn Dixon, petition for judgment, $5,141.
CitiBank, N.A. vs. Tommy D. Johnson, petition for judgment, $7,178.
Thomas Stiles vs. Jefferson National Life Insurance Company, petition for unspecified judgment.
State of Oklahoma, ex., rel., et al. vs. Kelli Sherwood, et al., order to appear at hearing on assets.
Small claims
Diamond Finance vs.:
• Jennifer Howard, $463, Aug. 7.
• Bailey Mullen-Jackson, $342, Aug. 7.
Bell Finance vs.:
• Michael Gonzales, forcible entry and detainer, Aug. 7.
• Jenna Cooper, forcible entry and detainer, Aug. 7.
• Dianna Cox, forcible entry and detainer, Aug. 7.
• Vicki Harris, $961, Aug. 7.
Joy Gandhi, et al., vs. Darrell Potter, $540, July 27.
Initial appearances
CARNELISON, Troy Dean. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol aggravated. Bond same. Sounding docket July 21.
ENYART, Clayton James. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol aggravated; driving with license cancelled/suspended/revoked; transporting opened container of intoxicating beverage; speeding in excess of lawful maximum limit. Bond $1,000. Disposition docket July 21.
HITCHCOCK, Theresa E. Child abuse. Bond same. Sounding docket July 21.
KNIGHT, Stephen Mark. Kidnapping. Bond same. Sounding docket July 21.
MARTIN, Melina Alexandra. Larceny of automobile, aircraft or other motor vehicle. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket July 20.
REED, Jabriel Farrakhan. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; possession of controlled dangerous substance; failure to carry insurance/security verification form. Bond same. Disposition docket July 21.
THOMPSON, Matthew Kyle. Domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Bond $50,000. Sounding docket July 21.
VANN, Julian Jerrod. Actual physical control of vehicle under the influence. Bond same. Disposition docket July 21.
WHITE, Thailand Trecol. Domestic assault and battery by strangulation; threaten to perform act of violence; domestic abuse — assault and battery. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket July 21.
WRIGHT, Nathan Joe. Possess firearms after conviction or during probation; possession of controlled dangerous substance; knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Preliminary hearing July 13.
Revocation
WRIGHT, Nathan Joe. Child neglect. Bond same. Revocation hearing July 13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.