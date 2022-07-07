Marriage licenses
Gabriel Lachlan Woods, 34, and Madison Sara Soderquist, 32, both of Muskogee.
Jared Michael Bennett, 44, and Megan Renee Ivester, 39, both of Muskogee.
Maxwell Spencer Rosson, 20, and Madison Mary Parisotto, 21, both of Muskogee.
Divorce decrees
Luis Adolfo Lopez Rodriguez vs. Joseli Karina Morataya Valladares, incompatibility.
Bobby Wayne Cobb vs. Terri Lynn Cobb, incompatibility.
Protective orders
Rahat Dana vs. Joseph Davis, July 20.
Jonathan Steven Rogino, et al. vs. Kelsie Danielle Lynn Rogino, Aug. 8
Civil suits
In re: Hoover Management Co., lost title.
In re: Larry Kail Ghigo, lost title.
In re: Mark Thompson, lost title.
In re: Robbie Slape, lost title.
In re: Timothy Wilkins, lost title.
In re: Billy Wayne Bond, lost title.
In re: C&B Auto Sales, Inc., lost title.
In re: Chet Saindon, lost title.
In re: Robert Whitson, lost title.
In re: Michael Ekstrom, lost title.
In re: Gary Tucci, lost titles.
In re: Thurston Lott, lost title.
In re: Jarrod Stubblefield, lost title.
In re: Jennifer Judson, lost title.
Jesse Morgan vs. Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, petition for expungement of record.
Initial appearances
BOWER, Brandon Ray. Embezzlement; false declaration of ownership in pawn (six counts). Bond $5,000. Sounding docket July 20.
CAMPBELL, Bradley Elliott. Assault and battery with a deadly weapon; larceny of automobile; aircraft or other motor vehicle; third-degree burglary (three counts). Held without bond. Preliminary hearing July 18.
ESCALANTE, Kristen Kay. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; domestic assault and battery in presence of minor. Bond same. Sounding docket July 28.
HENDRIX, Nicklus B. Aggravated driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Disposition docket Aug. 2.
LOPEZ, Jovani Jesus Gladin aka GLADIN, Jovani aka GLADIN-LOPEZ, Jovani Jesus. Endangering others while eluding/attempting to elude police officer; assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond $7,500. Sounding docket July 21.
LOVE Jr., Cornelius aka CARPENTER Jr., Cornelius. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction. Bond $10,000. Preliminary hearing Oct. 11.
LUND, Ariel Nicole. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting open container of alcoholic beverage. Bond same. Disposition docket Aug. 2.
MACKEY, Kyler Drake. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and drugs; possession of controlled dangerous substance; transporting open container of alcoholic beverage. Bond same. Disposition docket Aug. 2.
POOL, Christian Gail aka PONCE, Christina aka THOMPSON, Christina. Trafficking in illegal drugs. Bond $75,000. Sounding docket July 15.
RAINWATER, John Thomas. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs. Bond same. Sounding docket July 21.
Acceleration
CAMPBELL, Bradley Elliot. Second-degree burglary (two counts). Bond $10,000. Hearing July 18.
Revocation
CRAIG, Earnest Dalton. Knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property. Bond $1,000. Hearing July 20.
DUI arrests
MACK, Alton Scott. Driving under the influence of any other intoxicating substance; driving with license canceled, suspended or revoked; failure to carry security verification; possession of marijuana. City arrest.
OUSLEY, Jordan Keith. Driving under the influence; driving under suspension; fail to carry insurance/security verification form. County arrest.
