Muskogee County District Court 07.08.20

Marriage licenses
Skyhawk Angelous Matthew Diffee, 22, of Muskogee, and Raven Staff Biggers, 21, of Tulsa.
Tyreece Marcellus Warrior, 25, and Jasmine Capri Moore, 24, both of Muskogee.
Robert Leroy Horne, 59, and Julie Ann Birdtail, 59, both of Tahlequah.
Dusty Morgan Hubbs, 32, and LeAnna Lynn Vann, 29, both of Muskogee.
Eric Dejuan Strong, 38, and Sarah Lynn Farris, 32, both of Muskogee.
Brennen James Goodwin, 20, and Tierra Jene Lane, 19, both of Checotah.
Cody Ray Ham, 30, and Robyn Marie Cameron, 28, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Ardmore Finance vs.:
• Frances Cooper, $900, Aug. 5.
• Kacie Miller, $846, Aug. 5.
• Byron Carter, $296, Aug. 5.
• Angela McCoy aka Angel McCoy Turney, $346, Aug. 5.
• Ricci Phillips, $315, Aug. 5.
• Eulogio Ledezma, $355, Aug. 5.
• Chasity Brewer, $481, Aug. 5.
• Josh Owens, $648, Aug. 5.
• Deborah Adams, $212, Aug. 5.
• Sarah Bratton, $192, Aug. 5.
Initial appearances
ATKINS, Kimberly. Third-degree burglary; larceny, burglary or theft of controlled dangerous substance. Bond same. Sounding docket July 22.
LAYMON, Blake Austin. Second-degree burglary; unauthorized use of a vehicle; petit larceny. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket July 15.
SMITH, Luke Alexander. Possession of contraband (weapons/explosives/drugs/intoxicating beverage/low-point beer/money) by an inmate. Bond $1,000. Sounding docket July 22.
WRIGHT, Colton Lee. Possession of firearm after former felony conviction; possession of controlled dangerous substance; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket July 22.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.