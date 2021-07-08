Marriage licenses
Ross Lee Johnson, 35, and Micah Ann Prosser, 33, both of Fort Gibson.
James Edward Dum III, 33, and Hyun Jeong Kim, 28, both of Muskogee.
Small claims
Doyal Hoover vs. Beth Oney, $3,500, July 21.
Initial appearances
BROWN, Heather Kristeen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Bond same. Disposition docket Aug. 24.
HARRIS, Jourdin. Child neglect. Bond $2,500. Sounding docket Aug. 4.
SHELTON, Rita Eileen aka CHANDLER, Rita Eileen aka DUNN, Rita Eileen. Driving a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol; transporting an open container of intoxicating beverage. Bond same. Disposition docket Aug. 24.
Dismissal
YOCHAM Jr., Edwards James. Unauthorized use of a vehicle. Lack of jurisdiction.
Revocation
LOONEY, Toni Mikale. Battery/assault and battery on police officer (two counts); threaten to perform act of violence. Bond $1,000. Hearing July 15.
MORALES, Christi Jo. Unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute (two counts); possession of firearm after former felony conviction; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond $1,500. Hearing July 19.
Sentencing
WHITTLE, Chester Wayne. Domestic abuse - assault and battery, reduced from child abuse; disrupt/prevent/interrupt emergency telephone. Two one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.