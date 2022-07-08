Marriage licenses
Carl David Bryce, 37, and Jamie Lynn Mueller, 37, both of Muskogee.
Joshua Randall Garroutte, 37, and Sara Lynn Hill, 26, both of Muskogee.
Frank Leon Hayes, 75, and Sharon Gail Evans, 76, both of Muskogee.
Jacob Levi Wimmer, 20, and Alexis Lynnette Barrow, 19, both of Muskogee.
Kenton Alexander Weber, 26, of Webbers Falls, and Karis Rose Terrell, 25, of Gore.
John Edward Peasha, 64, and Cora Elizabeth Dallis, 36, both of Muskogee.
Gregory Cam Moore, 50, Stevie Kristen Cooper, 35, both of Fort Gibson.
Protective order
Chloe Cox vs. James Poggenpohl, Aug. 11.
Civil suits
Tinker Federal Credit Union vs. Darrell W. Towry, petition for judgment, $20,150.68.
Vincent Brice Lucas vs. State of Oklahoma, petition for expungement of record.
Conn Appliances Inc. vs. Jan Stout, petition for judgment, $2,231.49.
Small claims
Bell Finance vs.:
• Matthew Downum, $677, Aug. 3.
• Jeffrey Jones, $227, Aug. 3.
• Heidi Masterson, $756, Aug. 3.
• Jessie Mondaine, $446, Aug. 3.
• John Walker, $683, Aug. 3.
Initial appearances
CARTER, Michael Lee. First-degree burglary; protective order violation; threaten to perform act of violence; driving without a valid driver's license. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket July 22.
FRALEY, Jason Wade. Domestic assault, battery or assault and battery with a dangerous weapon; resisting an officer. Bond $20,000. Sounding docket July 22.
Dismissal
VIEIRA, Michael Aaron. Driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. Lack of jurisdiction.
Sentencings
CLARK, Jack Leland. Attempted second-degree burglary. Seven years suspended.
CROSBY, Kenneth Wade. Distribution of controlled dangerous substance - including possession with intent to distribute; second-degree burglary; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of controlled dangerous substance. Two seven-year and two one-year concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $500.
