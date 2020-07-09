Muskogee County District Court 07.09.20

Marriage license
Jenny Lee Mayo II, 27, and Crystal Michelle LeCompte, 28, both of Muskogee.
Civil suit
In re: Larry Winkler, application for title.
Small claims
Cynthia Meek vs. Lisa Jamison dba Northside Veterinary Clinic, $5,000, Aug. 12.
Initial appearances
BARTON Jr., Kenneth L. Sexual battery. Bond $5,000. Sounding docket July 23.
QUIROZ-BARRIOS, Edgar aka QUIROZ, Edgar aka QUIROS, Edgar aka BARRIOS, Edgar Quiroz. Driving a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol; defective vehicle; driving without a valid driver's license. Bond same. Sounding docket July 23.
