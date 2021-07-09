Gavel

Marriage license

Jonathan Lee Griffin, 33, and Andrea Renae Dominguez, 28, both of Fort Gibson.

Small claims

Cope Properties OK LLC et al. vs. Kristie Dorr, et al., $780, July 28.

Payton Holdings LLC vs. Annie Fairchild, et al., $500, July 28.

Initial appearances

ANDERSON, Cody Tristan. Falsely personate another to create liability; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond same. Sounding docket Aug. 6.

LOWRANCE, Robert Sebastian. Sexual abuse. Bond $3,500. Sounding docket Aug. 6.

Sentencing

GRIGGS, Joshua Lee. Battery/assault and battery on police officer; public intoxication; resisting an officer. One 10-year, one one-year and one 30-day concurrent suspended sentences. Fined $1,000.

DUI arrests

EATON, Erin. Driving under the influence of alcohol. County arrest.

KING, Parker. Driving with a breath alcohol content of .08 or more, first offense; carrying firearms while under the influence. City arrest.

PAGE, Benjamin Marco. Driving with a breath alcohol content of .08 or more. first offense; violation of the Oklahoma vehicle license and registration act; domestic abuse in presence of minor. City arrest.

